In the next episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan is set to address Vicky Jain's behaviour towards his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande on Weekend Ka Vaar. During this confrontation, Salman will reveal that Vicky encouraged Khanzadi to provoke a fight with her. This revelation leads to Ankita becoming emotional and shedding tears. In response, Vicky Jain claims he was merely joking. Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal To Get EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show on Weekend Ka Vaar – Reports.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 New Promo

