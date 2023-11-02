It seems friends have turned foes in the Bigg Boss 17 house after Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui had a fight. In the upcoming episode, Mannara will be seen breaking down after fighting with Munawar, who have been closest friends since they entered the show. In the promo, Mannara is sitting with Vicky Jain when Munawar comes to talk to her. Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Angrily Hits GF Isha Malviya During Their Fight; Abhishek Kumar Taunts 'Ismai Aisa Kya Hai Sabko Pyaar Ho Jaata'.

Watch BB 17 Update Here:

Mannara tells Munawar to "Just shut up." She then yells: "Main isko bohot mana chuki hu aur aaj ke baad main isko kabhi attention nahi dungi." Munawar doesn’t react and lets Mannara vent it all out. Later, Mannara tears up and asks Bigg Boss to call her into the confession room. Bigg Boss 17: Ration Task Cancelled As Housemates Misinterpret Instructions; Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt and Others Indulge Into Heated Argument.

She said: "Bigg Boss, I want to come to the confession room and I want to exit the show." The reason behind the fight is still not known, but will be shared in the upcoming episode. It will be interesting to see if Munawar once again tries to patch up things with Mannara or if he now maintains his distance from her.

