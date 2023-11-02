In a dramatic turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, contestants Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya engaged in a heated altercation, leading to a tense moment where Samarth broke a glass that Isha was holding and calls her "bewakoof ladki". The incident caused Samarth to break down, and Abhishek Kumar stepped in to console him. This new promo has viewers eager to see how the situation unfolds in the days to come. Bigg Boss 17: After Isha Malviya Confirms Relationship with Samarth Jurel; Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi Develop Closeness!

Watch BB17 Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)