The previous episode of Bigg Boss 19 was an emotional one; however, the upcoming episode promises to be full of laughter, as Shehbaz Badeshah adds a humorous twist to the letter task. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Captaincy Task Turns Emotional As Farrhana Bhatt Shreds Neelam Giri’s Letter, Amaal Malik Smashes Her Plate in Fiery Showdown.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Maahaul hua bright aur phata jokes ka dynamite, jab Shehbaz ne apne andaaz mein padha Tanya ka khat.”

Shehbaz Adds Humour to Letter Task with Funny Takes on Tanya’s Family Messages

The promo showcased Shehbaz hypothetically reading a letter sent by Tanya Mittal’s parents.

Reading the hypothetical letter, Shehbaz said it was written by Tanya’s father, who humorously claimed: "Jitne humne paisa kamaya, woh saara gawah diya kyunki tune itna jhoot bola… ki humaare paas jitna bhi tha, saara le gaye. (All the money we earned, we lost it because you lied so much… whatever we had, you took it all.)

This made housemates Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More laugh.

Shebaz then went on to read the part hypothetically written by Tanya’s mother.

Shehbaz said: "Mummy tumhari bol rahi hoon beta! iske baad saariyan aani band ho jayegi kyunki humaare khud ke kurte bikne mein aa gaye hain. Beta, tu baklava bol rahi hai Dubai ka. (Mom, I’m telling you, son, after this, all the sarees will stop coming because our own kurtas have started coming for sale. Son, you’re talking about baklava from Dubai.)”

"Dubai hum kabhi khud nahi gaye, toh Dubai ka baklava kaise khaate? Passport abhi kisi ka bana nahi. Beta, usko passport nahi kehte, usko gas ki copy kehte hain. (We ourselves have never been to Dubai, so how would we eat baklava from Dubai? No one has a passport yet. Son, it’s not called a passport, it’s called a copy of the gas connection.)” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri Opens Up About Her Painful Marriage, Says ‘There Was Never a Moment of Happiness,’ Baseer Ali Calls Farrhana Bhatt the ‘Worst Human Being’.

"Dusri baat, tu bol rahi thi Taj Mahal ke aage tu coffee pe leti hai. Coffee humne tujhe kabhi ghar mein nahi pilayi. Agar dusron ke ghar mein coffee banti hai… bahar jaakar smell le lete ho ki kya coffee tasty hai ya nahi. Dhyaan rakh, tu apna. (Secondly, you were saying that you drink coffee in front of the Taj Mahal. We have never made you drink coffee at home. If coffee is made at someone else’s house… you go outside and just smell it to see if it’s tasty or not. Mind your own business.)

