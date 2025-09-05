Bigg Boss season 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has been seen telling her housemates of how she hails from an extremely wealthy family. From claiming to own a 26,000-square-foot office to having 800 house staff, Mittal’s "unbelievable" claims have made her a laughing stock among the Bigg Boss housemates. Who Is Tanya Mittal? ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestant, Saree Queen, Beauty Titleholder and Entrepreneur With Spiritual Twist; Know More About Her.

The contestants and even a lot of viewers feel that Tanya has been clearly going overboard with her boasting and have been mocking her for the same.

Reacting to this, Tanya Mittal's parents have requested viewers of the show to not go below the belt while mocking their daughter. In a statement released on Tanya Mittal's social media account, her parents have asked viewers to be a little humane towards Tanya. “We cannot explain the mix of emotions we feel seeing our Tanya on the country’s biggest reality show. As parents, nothing makes us prouder than watching her win hearts. But at the same time, nothing hurts more than seeing her being pulled down, made a target, and spoken about so cruelly by people who don’t even know her heart,” read the note. “To everyone questioning her or throwing allegations, we have only one request: please wait until her journey is complete before passing judgements. She deserves that much. Your reels and allegations may win you attention, but they leave scars that last a lifetime,” it further read.

Requesting BB 19 viewers to not involve or pass comments on the Mittal family, Tanya's parents wrote, “And please… We ask with folded hands, keep us, her family, out of this. This is a very difficult time for us. We never imagined that our daughter, whom we raised with nothing but love, would be subjected to such negativity on such a public stage. Every harsh word cuts us too, in ways you may never understand.” They further stated that they will always continue to stand by their daughter and asked her to stay strong like a boss. “All we can hope is that humanity and kindness prevail. Until then, we continue to stand by our Tanya, with love and with faith. We love you; stay strong like the boss we raised you to be.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari Injured During Captaincy Task; Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama Blame Abhishek Bajaj in Fiery Clash (Watch Promo).

Tanya Mittal, ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, has been entertaining the viewers in her own way. The young entrepreneur has been involved in many fights, but neither has ever raised her voice nor has used any foul language, come what may. Viewers are slowly observing this and lauding her for the same.

