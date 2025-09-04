Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss has returned with its 19th season and has already created a buzz with controversies, fights, and unexpected twists. After the spicy Weekend Ka Vaar episode, things suddenly turned chaotic inside the house. From Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali's clash to Tanya Mittal's breakdown, the atmosphere has become quite intense. Kunickaa Sadanand even stepped down as the Captain after a unanimous decision by the housemates. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Veteran Actress and Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Makes Sensational Revelation About Her 27-Year-Old Extra-Marital Relationship With Singer Kumar Sanu.

There were endless discussions regarding the new captain, and everyone agreed that Zeishan Quadri was a perfect fit. However, Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task to decide the new captain. During the task, Mridul Tiwari got injured and was seen bleeding, leaving everyone shocked.

Mridul Tiwari Gets Injured During Captaincy Task

In a promo shared by the makers on Instagram, contestants were seen taking part in the captaincy task, which required them to run towards a machine to complete it. While it was clear the task would be tough, no one expected it to take such a bad turn. Things turned ugly when Mridul Tiwari injured his face while running.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s Fight With Abhishek Bajaj

After the race, Baseer Ali could be seen getting into an ugly fight with Abhishek Bajaj, accusing him of pushing other contestants during the race. Baseer accused Abhishek of lacking sportsmanship, saying he was running across his track to block other contestants during the race. Not just Baseer, Nehal Chudasama also lashed out at Abhishek. She said, "He is getting physical in every task. Abhishek ne sabko push kiya. Dekho usko (Mridul) ko lag gaya." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Baseer Ali Flirts With Farrhana Bhatt After Their Big Fight, Tells Her ‘Sundar Toh Bohot Ho Tum’ (Watch Promo).

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

While we cannot confirm whether it was Abhishek's elbow that caused the cut on Mridul's lips, the truth will be revealed in tonight's Bigg Boss 19 episode.

