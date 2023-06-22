Actor-host Maniesh Paul is all set to be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as he will be joining superstar Salman Khan for the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It remains to be seen whether Maniesh Paul will be making a guest appearance on the show or if he will be joining as a special guest to grill the contestants during the Weekend Ka Waar episode. Four contestants have been nominated for eviction in the first week of the show. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Aaliya Opens Up About Divorce With Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Says ‘It's Important to Finish the Job’.

The names include Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev out of which one will be shown the exit door. Maniesh is currently seen in the digital release Rafuchakkar, which dropped on June 15. Rafuchakkar traces the story of a con artist named Prince played by Maniesh Paul. He is accused of committing odd frauds involving anything from diet cookies to low-cost aeroplanes. Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Akanksha Puri to Aaliya – Meet the Confirmed Participants From Salman Khan's Reality Show!.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, Rafuchakkar also stars Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh and Aksha Pardasany. Rafuchakkar and Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinema.

