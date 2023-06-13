The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have finally dropped a teaser video on JioCinema teasing all the contestants from the upcoming season. This year the show is all set to feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya, Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet, Palak Purswani, Akanksha Puri and more. The best part about the season is that the power to vote is in the hands of the janta. Are you'll excited? Bigg Boss OTT 2: First Look of All the Contestants From Salman Khan's Show to Be Unveiled Today at THIS Time!

All The Contestants of BB OTT 2 Revealed:

HISTORY CREATED. FIRST LOOK OF ALL BIGG BOSS OTT 2 CONTESTANTS OUT NOW! Head over to the #JioCinema app to see the pehli jhalak for all contestants & vote for your favourites! Aapka vote badal sakta hai inka game, kyunki iss baar, aap hai ASLI BOSS!#BBOTT2onJioCinema pic.twitter.com/s5TKbL9qWZ — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 13, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants:

🚨 BREAKING! Confirmed Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 ☆ Avinash Sachdev ☆ Akanksha Puri ☆ Jiya Shankar ☆ Aaliya (Nawazuddin's wife) ☆ Puneet Superstar ☆ Bebika Dhurve ☆ Falaq Naaz ☆ Manisha Rani ☆ Abhishek Malhan (FukraInsaan) ☆ Palak Purswani ☆ Shruti Sinha — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 13, 2023

