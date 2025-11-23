Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been entertaining fans with its heated fights and unexpected twists ever since its premiere on September 7, 2025. The latest episode of the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted reality show featured an emotional moment when Emmanuel’s mother entered the house, after which he broke down uncontrollably. Even the other contestants got emotional, as their reunion reminded them of their loved ones. The episode also grabbed attention due to a big fight between Thanuja and Divya. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Ramu Rathod Voluntarily Walks out of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show; Sai Srinivas Also EVICTED.

Thanuja and Divya Lock Horns

The episode later took a chaotic turn after Bigg Boss announced that there would be a captaincy task which would require one of the housemates to not participate. Divya suggested that Thanuja, who is the captain of the house, should be excluded as she already secured immunity for the week. This made Thanuja extremely angry, following which Divya said that if there were any other contestant in her place, she would have suggested the same. But Thanuja did not care about her intention and started making personal remarks about Divya.

Things got messier when even Sanjana joined the quarrel, suggesting Thanuja’s exclusion from the task in a very polite way. But Thanuja, carrying the attitude she has been called out for a lot, once again took it negatively. Things got uglier when other housemates were simply dragged into the fight. Eventually, several other contestants told Thanuja not to perform in the task. Even Thanuja herself chose her name, but later changed it to Emmanuel.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Despite being excluded by the housemates from the task, Bigg Boss gave Thanuja a chance to form two teams and divide them between Team Yellow and Team Blue. Team Yellow consisted of Bharani, Divya, Sanjana, Emanuel, while Team Yellow consisted of Kalyan, Rithu, Pavan, and Suman. After the task was completed, Rithu took charge as the new captain. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Wildcard Madhuri Divvala EVICTED From Popular Reality Show; Host Nagarjuna Akkineni Fiercely Confronts Pavan Over Rithu Incident (Watch Video).

Nominated Contestants on ‘BB Telugu 9’ This Week

This week, six contestants have found themselves in the danger zone. The list of the nominated contestants includes Emmanuel, Pavan, Sanjana, Divya, Bharani and Kalyan.

