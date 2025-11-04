Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is getting more interesting with each passing day. The Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted reality show is trending across social media platforms for its never-ending drama and unpredictable twists. The Week 8 nominations on Bigg Boss Telugu 9 witnessed a never-before-seen twist, where previously evicted contestants were brought back on the show to nominate current housemates, resulting in the eviction of Madhuri Divvala. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Bharani and Srija Lock Horns in a Fierce Survival Battle on Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Show, Madhuri and Thanuja Engage in Heated Clash.

Week 8 Nominations of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Eight contestants were nominated in the previous week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, putting Madhuri, Kalyan, Thanuja, Sanjana, Rithu, Pawan, Ramu, and Gaurav in danger. Madhuri and Gaurav, who entered the show as wildcards, were nominated for the first time. In a surprising twist introduced by Bigg Boss, evicted contestants Srija Dammu and Bharani Shankar made a comeback to the show, getting another chance to continue their journey.

Their return sparked fresh tension among the other housemates ahead of the weekend eviction.

Madhuri Divvala Evicted

As per the voting trends, Gaurav was expected to be evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house this week. However, it was Madhuri who was shown the exit instead. Notably, Madhuri has been one of the most disliked contestants among netizens since her wildcard entry, mainly due to her behaviour. Her frequent fights and commanding attitude ultimately contributed to her eviction.

Madhuri Divvala Evicted From ‘Bigg Bosss Telugu 9’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa)

Nagarjuna Akkineni Schools Pavan

The episode also featured an emotional moment when host Nagarjuna confronted Pavan about his behaviour towards Rithu. A video clip was shown in which Pavan was seen pushing Rithu onto the bed during an argument. As per Bigg Boss rules, physical aggression is strictly prohibited inside the house. After the clip was played, Nagarjuna asked the audience whether they would tolerate such behaviour if it happened to a girl in their own home, and whether they wouldn’t punish the culprit. The audience agreed with Nagarjuna, calling the behaviour unacceptable.

Nagarjuna then asked Pavan to pack his bags and leave the show. However, after Pavan repeatedly apologised and the housemates requested that he be given a second chance, Nagarjuna decided to let him stay in the house. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Wildcard Contestant Ramya Moksha EVICTED From Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Nagarjuna Asks Pavan To Leave the ‘BB Telugu 9’ House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Telugu (@jiohotstartelugu)

Watch ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Star Maa and 9 pm on the weekend. The show is available for streaming 24x7 on JioHotstar.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Maa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).