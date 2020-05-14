Chahatt Khanna Finds Painting as Her New Hobby in COVID-19 Lockdown

Chahatt Khanna (Photo Credits: IANS)

Amid lockdown, actress Chahatt Khanna has found a new hobby -- painting. She says she is looking for new things to keep her busy amid quarantine. "I always wanted to paint and I don't know why I didn't make the time earlier. I am absolutely loving it. I think I should have done it earlier, but nevertheless I finally am doing it. I am looking for newer things to keep myself busy and excited," Chahatt said. Hina Khan Opens Up On How She Is Handling Lockdown Life During Ramadan, Says ‘I’d Be Ecstatic If The Situation Improves By Eid’

She says painting helps her awaken the child in her all over again. "There are a lot of creative things I wanted to do but I couldn't find time earlier, and now I would be doing it. We should all pick something new like maybe painting, reading a book, yoga et cetera to keep ourselves busy and happy. Till we all get out of this, we have to try and look at the brighter side," she said. Nakuul Mehta: Was Initially Sceptical to Do a Web Show About Youth.

In April, Chahatt worked with singer Mika Singh on a single titled "Quarantine love". On the film front, the "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" actress was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer "Prassthanam".