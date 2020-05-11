Hina Khan Opens Up On How She Is Handling Lockdown Life During Ramadan, Says 'I’d Be Ecstatic If The Situation Improves By Eid'

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Hina Khan has definitely been utilizing the lockdown to her fullest. From getting the much-needed reprieve from round-the-clock shooting schedules to finally enjoying some much-needed downtime with family, especially during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, Hina Khan is enjoying her off-time. The actress has been cooking, cleaning, sketching and creating some COVID-19 awareness videos for her fans and followers. Hina Khan Believes Roza and Ramzan in COVID-19 Lockdown Is a Boon, Here’s Why

Opening up on her lockdown routine, Hina revealed to a popular daily and said, "It is mainly household chores and activities I haven’t been able to do due to my hectic work schedule — cleaning the home, trying my hand at cooking and pursuing a new hobby like sketching. Also talking about her viral video of washing her doormat, Hina quipped to BT, "It came quite as a shock when my mother asked me to wash the doormat, but it turned out to be quite funny, and I had a hearty laugh while getting it done." Hina Khan is Brighter Than Sunshine As She Decks Up in a Gorgeous Yellow Ethnic Outfit For Ramzan Festivities (View Pics).

Exercising patience has now become Hina's strong suits as she learnt to do that during the lockdown. "This is an important time when none of us are certain of when we’ll get back on our feet, so keeping patience and being composed is the only way of handling it better. I feel this is one thing I have

managed to conquer pretty well," says Hina and we don't doubt it for a second. After all, we too are all about keeping calm and be patient. Hina Khan Wishes Ramadan Kareem as She Observes First Roza of Ramzan 2020, Actress Asks Fans to Pray for People Infected with COVID-19 (View Pics)

And with Ramadan 2020 coinciding with the lockdown, the actress is happy and content to be spending the holy month with family at home. Says Hina, "Each year has been tough during Ramzan as I’ve been working while fasting. But this year, there isn’t any work to do, so resting at home and breaking the fast later in the day is all there is to do. I’m making the most of this time to ensure that I observe the festival to the fullest. My only wish for everybody is to emerge physically and mentally stronger from the lockdown. I’d be ecstatic if the situation improves by Eid." Inshaallah Hina! We too wish for the world to come out of the death grip that the Coronavirus pandemic has become.