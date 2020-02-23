Dance Plus 5 Winner: Rupesh Bane From Mumbai Takes the Trophy and Prize Money Home (Watch Video)

Rupesh Bane (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The most kick-ass dancing reality show, Dance Plus 5 witnessed it's grand finale last night (February 22, 2020) and Rupesh Bane from Mumbai turned out to be the winner of the show. The Remo D'Souza show had begun on 21st December 2019 with some incredible dancers from the country battling it out for the trophy and the prize money. Rupesh, the 19-year-old winner was from choreographer, Dharmesh Yelande's team. On the other hand, Janam Crew was titled as the first runner-up. The other finalists of Dance plus 5 were Subrato and Sanchita from Punit Pathak's team, Deepika and Rupesh Soni from Karishma Chavan's crew. Dance Plus 5: Remo D'Souza Announces Season 5 of His Dance Reality Show! (Watch Video).

Rupesh's journey on the reality show has been a bumpy ride, but all in all, his performances have always made the judges go insane. Not just the winner's performance, the audience also saw finalists and captains – Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak shake their booty on the stage. Super judge Remo D'Souza also showed off his dance moves Baaghi 3 Promotions: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Like a Sparkling Butterfly As She Steals the Thunder From Tiger Shroff on Dance Plus 5 Sets (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Below:

Even mentor Dharmesh took to his Instagram account and shared a post dedicating to the winner. See for yourself.

The grand night was titled as Dance Plus 5 Blockbuster Finale as it saw many prominent Bollywood faces making their presence felt on the show. From actor Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty to the Patola singer, Guru Randhawa made the night quite a memorable one. But it was Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor entry on the finale which added a lot of punch. Congrats to the winner. Stay tuned!