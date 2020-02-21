Baaghi 3 Promotions: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Like a Sparkling Butterfly As She Steals the Thunder From Tiger Shroff on Dance Plus 5 Sets (View Pics)

Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to entertain fans with their upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The movie has lots of expectations attached to it, as it's the third instalment of the said franchise. Teaser, trailer and a few foot-tapping songs from the flick have been loved immensely by fans. One of the hit reprised tracks from the film is Dus Bahane 2.0 which sees the leads grooving and flashing some sizzling chemistry. And as the release date of the movie is just around the corner, Shraddha and Tiger recently became part of Star TV's popular show, Dance Plus 5 and man looked chic and modern on the sets. But we could take our eyes off the actress who weaved a sparkling magic, thanks to her mini dress on the show. Dus Bahane 2.0 Song from Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Hot Moves Give Us a 'Bahana' to Like This Remix (Watch Video).

Elaborating on the same, the Baaghi 3 stars put their best fashion foot forward. First things first, let's talk about Shraddha Kapoor who has been impressing us with her stylish promotional looks. And on the show, she again stunned us by opting for a shiny sequin dress with dramatic puffy sleeves. Further to let her little dress do all the talking she went minimal with regards to her makeup and accessories. Not to miss, her smooth straight hairdo and those silver heels. On the other hand, Tiger looked dapper in a white tee and jeans combo. Shraddha Kapoor Goes Ravishing and Risque, All in Latex!

Clearly, Shraddha is the winner here and has indeed snatched all the limelight from Shroff. So, what's on your fashionable mind? Did you like Kapoor's look on the sets of the dance reality show? Or you think it's too flashy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Coming to the pair's film, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. Stay tuned!