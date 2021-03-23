Popular American TV personality David Hasselhoff is headed to German TV. The 68-year-old will be playing a fictionalised version of himself in the upcoming German TV show, Ze Network. alongside actor Henry Hubchen. The series is being described as an international conspiracy story, according to a report in aceshowbiz.com. David Hasselhoff's Knight Rider TV Series Is Getting a Film Adaptation; James Wan to Produce.

"To do a cutting-edge series and working with RTL is a dream come true. The series is funny, deadly, creative, informative and simply exciting. Fact or fiction, you decide," he said in a statement as reported by the publication.

The report also states that Christian Alvart will direct the show. "I can't wait to share with audiences the crazy ride Mr. Hasselhoff will be bravely taking on with Ze Germans," Alvart said in a statement. This won't be the first time the star has played a fictional version of himself. He did the same in the sitcom Hoff The Record (2015-16), and in the 2017 film Killing Hasselhoff.

