David Hasselhoff's "Knight Rider" television series is getting a feature film adaptation with Spyglass Media Group and Atomic Monster's James Wan and Michael Clear attached as producers. According to Variety, TJ Fixman, a former video game writer, is adapting the 1980s television series for the movie project. Judson Scott will serve as executive producer on the film.

Plot details of the film are being kept under the wraps. "Knight Rider" series, created by Glen A. Larson, revolved around a high-tech car named KITT that assists the mysterious crime-fighting driver Michael Knight (Hasselhoff).

The show attained a cult status and was followed by TV spinoffs, films, video games, books, and a “Knight Rider” convention called KnightCon.