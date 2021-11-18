Actress Additi Gupta who is all set to play Dr Deepika in the upcoming show Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, shared how her on-screen character can inspire many women in society. Additi said: "Dr Deepika is a simple and ambitious woman who doesn't give up on her dreams and defies the stereotypes in her life and career. Her go-getter and determined attitude is something I strongly connected with personally. Deepika's character sketch brilliantly defines a progressive woman that can truly be an inspiration for many in our society." Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii – Additi Gupta to Play a Doctor in Sony TV Show.

The actress, who has done shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Di' and 'Qubool Hai' opened up further on her role, saying: "Also, playing the role of a doctor who are a personification of God on Earth is truly an honour considering they have been the true heroes especially in the past year. Hope the audience will enjoy it." India’s Got Talent: Kirron Kher Returns as a Judge on Shilpa Shetty, Badshah’s Sony TV Reality Show.

'Dhadkan Zindagii Kii' is set to premiere on December 6, every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television

