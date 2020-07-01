Additi Gupta is a popular actress in the television industry. She is known for playing roles in the serials such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ishqbaaaz, Anupamaa, among others. In an interview with a leading portal, the television actress confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19 and since she was asymptomatic, she opted for home quarantine. The actress stated that she had lost sense of smell and decided to isolate herself. Anupamaa: Additi Gupta Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Star Plus Show.

Talking about her health condition, Additi Gupta revealed to TellyChakkar, “Well, the moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room.” Additi also shared how her family are being her pillar of support during this tough phase. She stated, “I have a great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next ten more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication.” Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Additi Gupta mentioned how by taking good care and following the guidelines given by doctors one can regain back to normalcy. She said, “I would like to say don’t panic but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine.” We wish the actress a speedy recovery!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).