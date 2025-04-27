Famous People Born on April 20: April 20 is a day that celebrates the birthdays of several prominent personalities. N. Chandrababu Naidu, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, shares this special date with tennis star Alexander Zverev and supermodel Miranda Kerr. Actor Andy Serkis, known for his iconic roles in motion capture, and fashion personality Tan France also celebrate their birthdays on this day. In the world of sports, Jason Behrendorff, an Australian cricketer, was born on April 20, along with Bollywood actress Babita and model-turned-actress Mamta Kulkarni. Other notable figures include Anjala Zaveri, Gajendra Verma, Ratan Rajput, Bhairavi Raichura, Additi Gupta, and actor Billy Magnussen.

Famous April 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

