In an unfortunate turn of events, actress Divya Agarwal, who has been a part of shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space, Roadies and Ragini MMS Returns 2, lost her father to COVID-19. Divya's father had been battling the pandemic along with heart complications and unfortunately breathed his last. Divya's brother had first tested positive for COVID-19 followed by her parents. Unfortunately, Divya's father's condition had worsened over the course of his hospitalisation and he had to be shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Navi Mumbai. Sana Khan Quits Showbiz: Muzamil Ibrahim, Ridhi Dogra, Divya Agarwal, Salman Yusuff Khan Support Former Bigg Boss Contestant.

Divya had taken to social media a day prior to request one and all to pray collectively for her father's recovery. Sadly, the lady had to once again take to social media that her father had passed away in a post on October 28, 2020. Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 Trailer: Varun Sood, Divya Aggarwal and Sunny Leone’s Erotic Horror Drama Is All Set to Scare the Hell Out of You (Watch Video).

Check Out Her Post Below:

Her boyfriend Varun Sood too posted the same photo and caption remembering Divya's father. Divya and Varun's industry friends and colleagues like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Dishank Arora, Aly Goni, Madirakshi Mundle among others offered their condolences to Divya and her family.

