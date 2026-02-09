Reality television star Divya Agarwal is once again at the centre of marital speculation following a heated confrontation on the game show The 50. During a recent episode, fellow contestant Bhavya Singh levelled serious allegations against Agarwal, claiming the actress is living separately from her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. ‘The 50’: Vanshaj Singh and THIS Contestant Set for Surprise Re-Entry on the Reality Show?.

The exchange occurred following a tense disagreement during the "Bail and Buddhi" task. The conflict escalated when Singh made personal remarks regarding Agarwal’s marriage and lifestyle, sparking fresh debate across social media platforms.

Bhavya Agarwal Makes This Accusation About Bhavya Singh 'The 50'

The dispute began after Agarwal reportedly criticised contestant Archana Gautam, a comment that did not sit well with Singh. In a subsequent conversation with other housemates, Singh launched a verbal attack on Agarwal’s character and personal life.

"She’s a fake woman, no wonder people call her a gold digger," Singh said during the broadcast. She further alleged that significant domestic turmoil occurred during Diwali, stating, "The real fireworks went off at her house on Diwali... I have never said this before. She got me involved in her personal matters. She lives separately from her husband."

Bhavya Singh Alleges Divya Agarwal Lives Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Who the Hell is Bhavya? I don't even know this Sh!tty Girl and #divyaagarwal why r u Crying & Quitting bro? IDK this @Divyakitweet And we can see the Clear chances in you Warna wo Divya hoti to inki maa Bahan kr deti.. Stay Strong divya 😒#The50 pic.twitter.com/xxYWeS9Wlt — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) February 8, 2026

Singh also claimed that Agarwal and Padgaonkar have reached out to people in Mumbai to maintain a specific public image, despite their alleged private estrangement.

A History of Rumours

This is not the first time Agarwal and Padgaonkar’s marriage has been the subject of public scrutiny. The couple, who married in a traditional Marathi ceremony in February 2024, faced intense separation rumours just months after their wedding. ‘The 50’: Saurabh Ghadge and Sumaira Shaikh EVICTED in Episode 4 of JioHotstar’s New Reality Show.

In May 2024, Agarwal sparked concern among fans when she deleted over 2,500 posts from her Instagram account, including her wedding photos. At the time, she dismissed the rumours, explaining that she was simply "cleaning" her profile to focus on her professional image as an actor.

Watch the Promo of ‘The 50’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

In July 2025, Padgaonkar also publicly refuted claims of a split, slamming "clickbait" reports and affirming that the couple remained united. Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence on Separation Rumours With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar, Writes ‘What They Expecting Now – The Babies or Divorce?’.

As of February 9, 2026, neither Divya Agarwal nor Apurva Padgaonkar has issued a formal statement responding specifically to the claims made by Bhavya Singh on The 50. Agarwal, known for winning Bigg Boss OTT, has a history of addressing controversy directly, though she has recently emphasised her desire to keep her private life out of the media spotlight.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).