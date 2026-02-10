The management team for actress and reality TV star Divya Agarwal has issued a formal statement following "deeply uncalled for" remarks made by fellow contestant Bhavya Singh on the reality show The 50. The statement, released via Instagram on Monday, aims to quell growing speculation regarding Agarwal’s marriage to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. ‘The 50’: Is Divya Agarwal Living Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar? Bhava Singh Makes Shocking Claim (Watch Video).

Bhavya Singh Makes Shocking Claims About Divya Agarwal on ‘The 50’

The controversy erupted during a recent episode of the JioHotstar series when a heated argument between the two contestants turned personal. Singh, a former Splitsvilla participant, levelled several accusations against Agarwal, including claims that she is living separately from her husband and alleging she is a "gold digger."

Allegations of Separation

The conflict began during a strategy task titled "Bail and Buddhi," where Agarwal clashed with contestant Archana Gautam. Singh, defending Gautam, launched a verbal attack on Agarwal’s personal life.

According to footage from the show, Singh claimed that "real fireworks" occurred at Agarwal’s home during Diwali and alleged, "She lives separately from her husband." Singh further questioned Agarwal’s professional credibility, labelling her as "fake" and accusing her of manufacturing public appearances for media attention.

Team Divya Issues Official Response on Allegations

In response to the viral clips, Divya Agarwal’s team posted a strongly worded clarification on her official Instagram story. The team criticised the use of personal narratives as a tactic within the game show, asserting that such claims lack a factual basis.

The statement read, "What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming ‘I won’t say anything’ and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth. This was never meant to be a personal battleground—it’s a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind."

Divya Agarwal’s Team Shares Note After Bhavya Singh’s Separation Claims on ‘The 50’ – View Posts

The team further defended Agarwal’s habit of inviting people to her home, which Singh had framed as a sign of "begging for company." The statement clarified that this is simply a reflection of Agarwal’s "warm, welcoming nature" and that twisting her hospitality into a narrative of "loneliness or emotional dependency" is "deeply unfair."

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar’s Marriage

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar married in February 2024 in a traditional Marathi ceremony. This is not the first time the couple has faced separation rumours in May 2024, speculation arose after Agarwal deleted several thousand posts from her Instagram feed. Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence on Separation Rumours With Husband Apurva Padgaonkar, Writes ‘What They Expecting Now – The Babies or Divorce?’.

At that time, Agarwal moved quickly to shut down the rumours, stating that she wanted her social media to focus on her professional work. She reassured fans then that her husband was "snoring away to glory" right next to her and that neither a divorce nor pregnancy was on the cards.

