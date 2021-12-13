Actor Divyenndu, who is known for his portrayal of Munna Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur', recently took some time off from his busy schedule to spend time with his better half Akanksha Dahiya on her birthday. The couple went to a luxury resort and spa retreat a little away from Mumbai. The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan to Lead YRF Entertainment’s Series on Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The actor took to his social media and shared a cute reel of him with his wife. He wrote in the caption, "Swimmin' Poolin' All Day, Yo! Coz it's Sunday, Yo!!" The two can be seen candidly having fun in the pool. Earlier, he shared super adorable photos with his wife from the retreat and wrote, "Happy B'Day Love. Thank you for existing." Divyenndu Sharma Says Farmers' Stir Makes His Next Film Important.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyenndu 💫 (@divyenndu)

The actor will be seen in Yash Raj Film's OTT web series 'The Railway Men' along with R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

