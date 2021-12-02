Series on 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy is in works at YRF Entertainment, the first project of India’s Yash Raj Films’ streaming business. The project is titled The Railway Men and will star actor R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon in major roles reports Variety. The Railway Men also stars Mirzapur star Divyenndu Sharma and Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan in pivotal roles. Dhoom 3 Assistant director Shiv Rawail to mark his directorial debut with the show.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Yash Raj Films announces its first web series — #TheRailwayMen starring @ActorMadhavan, @kaykaymenon02, @divyenndu and Babil Khan.. Directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, the hugely-mounted show pays tribute to unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy... December 2, 2022 Premiere! pic.twitter.com/32sBICAl5F — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) December 2, 2021

