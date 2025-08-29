DocuBay, India’s leading platform for premium, non-fiction documentaries and part of the IN10 Media Network, today premiered its much-awaited original documentary, Operation Maa. The film is now streaming exclusively on DocuBay. ‘Operation Maa’ Trailer Out! DocuBay’s New Offering Showcases a Mother’s Love Bringing Militants Back Home in Jammu & Kashmir.

After an overwhelming response to its trailer earlier this month, Operation Maa is ready to reach audiences across the country and beyond. The documentary captures a unique initiative in Jammu & Kashmir that encouraged local militants to give up arms and return to their families — a movement rooted in the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. Through first-hand accounts, the film presents powerful stories of young men given a second chance at life, and the extraordinary individuals who made it possible.

Ahead of its release, DocuBay hosted a special preview screening for senior Army officers in New Delhi on 22 August. The response was deeply moving, with many officers expressing how profoundly the film reflected the human side of service. One senior officer shared: “Operation Maa is more than just a story. It is a reminder that compassion, when combined with courage, has the power to change destinies.” DocuBay's 'Fanatics' Documentary Explores the Culture of Loyal Fandoms Surrounding Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep and Other South Stars.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said: “With Operation Maa, we bring forth a story that is not only rooted in the Valley but also in the conscience of our nation. At DocuBay, our commitment is to present narratives that inspire hope, unity, and emotional liberation. We are proud to make this story available to audiences worldwide.”

Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer, DocuBay, added: “The documentary is an honest portrayal of humanity in the most unexpected circumstances. The Delhi preview showed us how deeply this story connects with people, and we are humbled to share it with the world today.”

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd), whose work inspired the film, reflected: “When we initiated Operation Maa, our mission was simple to bring our boys back home to their mothers. This documentary captures that journey with honesty and heart. No weapon can ever match the strength of a mother’s love.”

Operation Maa is now streaming exclusively on DocuBay, offering viewers a poignant and unforgettable reminder of second chances, humanity, and the spirit of Independence.

