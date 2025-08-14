On the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, DocuBay - India’s leading platform for premium, non-fiction documentaries and part of the IN10 Media Network - has released the trailer for its upcoming original documentary, Operation Maa. The film premieres on August 27, 2025. ‘Operation Maa’: DocuBay’s Moving Documentary on How a Mother’s Love Wins Over Kashmir’s Radicalised Youth Premieres on THIS Date!

The trailer offers a stirring glimpse into a unique and humane initiative in Jammu & Kashmir that encourages local militants to give up arms and return to their families - inspired by the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child. Through real-life accounts, Operation Maa captures the journeys of young men who were given a second chance to rebuild their lives, and the extraordinary individuals who made it possible.

Watch the Trailer of 'Operation Maa':

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said: "Stories like Operation Maa remind us that freedom goes beyond political boundaries and it’s also about emotional liberation and second chances. DocuBay is committed to bringing culturally relevant narratives to audiences worldwide, and this documentary truly reflects the values of unity, compassion, and hope that lie at the heart of our Independence. I believe the trailer will resonate deeply with viewers."

Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer, DocuBay, shared: "The trailer offers just a glimpse into the emotional depth of Operation Maa. It’s an honest portrayal of hope and humanity in the most unexpected circumstances. We are proud to have documented a story so deeply connected to the people of the Valley and, indeed, to the conscience of the nation."

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd), whose work inspired the documentary, said: "When we initiated ‘Operation Maa,’ our goal was simple to bring our boys back home to their mothers. No weapon can match the strength of a mother’s love, and this film captures that spirit perfectly. The Valley is an inseparable part of India, and every son of the soil deserves the chance to come home. I hope this story inspires more such reconciliations."

Operation Maa premieres August 27, 2025, exclusively on DocuBay. The newly released trailer offers a heartfelt preview of a story that speaks to the soul of the nation — especially poignant as we celebrate our Independence.

