India is currently celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of joy. August 26 marks the fifth day of the occasion and on this day many homes/pandals bid adieu to the elephant god. And well, we've got our hands on some photos straight from TV queen Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan day and it looks quite a star-studded affair. Apart from Ekta's family like brother Tusshar Kapoor, father Jetendra and mommy Shobha Kapoor, many celebs were also spotted arriving on the auspicious occasion. Looks like Ekta does not like to keep it low-key and the below pics are proof. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shraddha Kapoor Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa (Watch Visarjan Videos).

In the photos, we can say numerous television stars at Ekta Kapoor's residence. Right from Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani with her betterhalf Rohit Reddy, Riddhi Dogra in a stunning pink desi attire to Krystle D’Souza, many stars were papped at the Visarjan. We also get a glimpse of Kapoor's Ganesh idol. Ganesh Visarjan: Shah Rukh Khan Shares a Warm Wish for Fans Along With a Handsome Selfie (See Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bappa's Idol:

Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati Visarjan 2020 (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Here Are The Guests:

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Krystle D’Souza:

Krystle D’Souza (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ridhi Dogra:

Ridhi Dogra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Not to miss, we also get a glimpse of Jeetendra's grandson Lakkshya. This year owing to COVID-19 things are different and huge idols in pandals are not allowed. Meanwhile, Ekta's Naagin 5 starring Hina Khan had broken all records and was on spot three on the TRP chart. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Stay tuned!

