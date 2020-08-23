Shah Rukh Khan celebrated all festivals with his family with utmost gusto. We love seeing SRK's pic of celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at his house, Mannat. Sometimes, we get pics of his youngest son, AbRam, with a Ganesha idol. This time, we got a selfie of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor took to his social media platforms to post a monochrome pic of his handsome face, with just the tilak shining bright in red on his forehead. The actor's long tresses are falling on his face, covering an eye. What a breathtaking sight. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shraddha Kapoor Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa (Watch Visarjan Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan captioned the pic, "Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

On Instagram, on the same pic, quite a few celebs have left a comment. The list includes Bhumi Pednekar who made hands raised emoji, Yo Yo Honey Singh who wrote Ganpati Bappa Morya and so did Hiten Tejwani. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Other Family Members Spotted at Sohail Khan’s House For Ganpati Celebrations (View Pics).

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi Post Here:

Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/cSA7ABC9nf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2020

In case you were missing AbRan Khan, btw, Gauri Khan posted a few cute pics of him a few days back.

Check Out:

Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval . Lockdown is definitely not a vacation.... pic.twitter.com/lGCpgEtKN3 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 22, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next film. The actor was last seen in the film, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The movie did not fare as per expectations but was a VFX spectacle. Rumour has it, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a Yash Raj Films' project called Pathan with Deepika Padukone. The movie will be announced on YRF's 25th anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).