Ekta Kapoor Turns 45: Smriti Irani, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai and Others Wish the Queen of Soaps on Her Birthday (View Posts)

Television queen, Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 7, 2020. In a two decade long career, the TV czarina's journey as a producer has been superb. From churning shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar ki, Pavitra Rishta, Naagin and more, the lady has been dominating the small screen space from quite a long time. Born to Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shoba Kapoor, even after facing severe backlash, Ekta never paid heed to the negatives and moved on in her life. Her obsession with the word 'K' led to many successful projects. And on the occasion of her birthday, many television celebs have showered love on the queen of soaps on social media. Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: The Queen And The ‘Kahaani’ Of Her Unforgettable TV Soap Trends!
Hina Khan, Smriti Irani, Rashmi Desai, Parth Samthaan, Mouni Roy and others expressed their love for Ekta Kapoor. And why not? As it's the birthday girl who used her creative mind and made many unknown faces from the showbiz popular and how. Check out a few wishes for Ekta below: Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).
Smriti Irani
Look who all came together after 20 years only for @ektarkapoor ..❤️❤️ . @chloejferns
Hina Khan
You were an inspiration to me before I was an actor or I decided to be a part of the industry. I think a smart woman like you would be aware ...that you sow dreams in people’s hearts n minds. In more ways than one, you and your magic on screen gave a regular girl the dream which looked closer than the horizon. But the best part about you is .. your nature .. you are so so sweet.. I always considered you to be the maverick of Bollywood. But when I met you .. you the real person .. behind the brand .. the factory .. the glamour.. the status .. the star that you are .. I found a mischievous girl who was always excited about her actions... stressed about her challenges yet confident enough on her craft.. you made me feel I am meeting just a regular girl like me .. who likes to share .. to speak and who likes to be the vector of her own dreams .. I thank you for always being there and being the source of inspiration that you are .. Happy Happy Birthday.. Dear @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo You know I love you tons.. Muuuuuuah #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor
Rashami Desai
A grateful wish for a wonderful human like you 🧿❤️ I know one thing that no matter what happens in life you have always been like an angel to me and many other people. From you I have learned one big thing is that “Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” So thank you @ektarkapoor for being that good human I’m so blessed in my life with! Love you and HAPPPYYYYY BIRTHDAYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayEktaKapoor #EktaKapoor #RashamiDesai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Parth Samthaan
Mouni Roy
Even though I should mention ♾ things that wouldn’t have happened if she @ektarkapoor wasn’t born, am just gonna note down a few here on this happy occasion of her happy happy birthday💓🥳 ~ 1. (Starting with the obvious) there wouldn’t be a “Balaji Telefilms” and many of us would be jobless 😏 2. The saas es and the bahu s wouldn’t be the stars of the indian household☺️ 3. The most famous indian ‘soap’ would be lifeboy😬 4. The torrid reel to real life on set love stories wouldn’t have transpired🥰 5. “Shapeshifting snakes” wouldn’t be as cool ♥️😎 6. The gram wouldn’t have stolen the idea of boomerangs 😜(you practicality invented it ) 7. Saari bindi and jhumkis would be a lot less sexy.🤷🏻♀️ 8. We wouldn’t have known the concept of a rock solid leader, guide and a friend 🌹 Jokes & fun aside, you are lovelier and more special than all the prose & poetry compiled together and I pray you smile bright today & erry’day ... happyyyyy birthday my dearest ekta maam🌷 I LOVEE YOU very much..
Varun Sood
People dream, You make them come true! Lots of love @ektarkapoor ! God speed!!#happybirthdayektakapoor
Indeed, Ekta is an inspiration to many women out there who face trouble in balancing their personal and professional life. As a joint MD and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, there is no one like her who entered a male-dominated field and came out as a winner. Kudos. Here's wishing Ekta a happy birthday from team LatestLY!