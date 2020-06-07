Ekta Kapoor Turns 45: Smriti Irani, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai and Others Wish the Queen of Soaps on Her Birthday (View Posts)

Smriti Irani, Hina Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Insatgarm Facebook)

Television queen, Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 7, 2020. In a two decade long career, the TV czarina's journey as a producer has been superb. From churning shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar ki, Pavitra Rishta, Naagin and more, the lady has been dominating the small screen space from quite a long time. Born to Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shoba Kapoor, even after facing severe backlash, Ekta never paid heed to the negatives and moved on in her life. Her obsession with the word 'K' led to many successful projects. And on the occasion of her birthday, many television celebs have showered love on the queen of soaps on social media. Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: The Queen And The ‘Kahaani’ Of Her Unforgettable TV Soap Trends!

Hina Khan, Smriti Irani, Rashmi Desai, Parth Samthaan, Mouni Roy and others expressed their love for Ekta Kapoor. And why not? As it's the birthday girl who used her creative mind and made many unknown faces from the showbiz popular and how. Check out a few wishes for Ekta below: Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

Smriti Irani

Hina Khan

Rashami Desai

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Parth Samthaan

Mouni Roy

Varun Sood

Indeed, Ekta is an inspiration to many women out there who face trouble in balancing their personal and professional life. As a joint MD and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, there is no one like her who entered a male-dominated field and came out as a winner. Kudos. Here's wishing Ekta a happy birthday from team LatestLY!