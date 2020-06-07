Ekta Kapoor Birthday Special: The Queen And The ‘Kahaani’ Of Her Unforgettable TV Soap Trends!

Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It requires guts and also a hell lot of determination to invade a territory which was once dominated by men. We are here talking about the Indian television space where the queen of soaps, Ekta Kapoor entered and conquered. No matter what criticism came her way, she did not lose hope and churned serials which became iconic in their own ways. Be it Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay or Naagin, she tried her hands on every genre and ruled it. Today, Ekta is just not a filmmaker, producer or a joint owner of Balaji Telefilms, but she is synonym to success. Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Erica Fernandes, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani Share Adorable Posts Wishing the TV Mogul.

And as this talented Kapoor celebrates her 45th birthday on June 7, 2020, we thought of showering a bit of love on her by bringing to light some of the trends she introduced via her melodramatic serials. So, brace yourself as your ride ahead is gonna be full of surprises. Ekta Kapoor Confirms Naagin 5, Says 'Naagin 4 Will End With A 4 Episode Fantastic Finale And We Will Immediately Get Into Naagin 5' (Watch Video).

The Opening Melody

Ekta Kapoor has an opening song in each of her sagas which in a way summed up the plot of the particular serial. From Tulsi's Rishto Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hai to Prerna’s Chahat Ke Safar Mein, this musical intro became a trend and how.

Cultural Diversity

The birthday girl has many hit daily soaps to her credit and one of the USP of these shows was it depicting different cultures in different serials. Gujarati, Maharashtrian to Bengali, Ekta served fans a platter full of many cuisine and fans loved the taste.

Vamps

Venomous and super chalbaaz are the vamps from Ekta’s soap opera. None in the TV industry till date have managed to add the spark which she does to the grey characters of her serials.

Big Bindis/Backless Blouses

Fashion is one of the most important aspects which Ekta flashed on her shows. From Komolika’s backless blouses to Ramola’s huge attractive bindis, it became an essential part of looking glam on the small screen.

Punar Janam

While reincarnation aka 'punar janam' cannot be a reality, ask Ekta how to bring a huge twist in a daily soap by using this weapon. Remember, when Tulsi’s husband Mihir who was dead showed up at her second wedding... Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram was the scene.

That's it, guys! Hope you like the points listed above. As we've said it above, Ekta is not just a producer, she is a force to reckon with. Here's wishing the lady an awesome birthday. Stay tuned to LatestLY!