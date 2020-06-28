A few days back there were reports of how while makers of other shows were busy sanitising their show sets and prepping for shoot, the makers of Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki makers were busy looking for their female lead, after actress Puja Banerjee, who recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Kunal Verma, quit the show. Puja, in her statement to the media, had revealed, "I needed a break from my work where I wanted to spend more time with my family in this new phase of my life." Puja Banerjee Quits Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi Show, Says ‘I Really Need Some Time for Myself After Marriage’.

And after various reports of certain actresses being considered, we have it that Paridhi Sharma, who was last seen empowering women in Sony TV's Patiala Babes, has landed the titular role of Goddess Vaishnodevi in the Star Bharat show. Rubina Dilaik Confirms She Is Not Replacing Puja Banerjee in Star Bharat's Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi.

Confirming the news to LatestLY, Paridhi revealed, "Yes. I have been finalised for the role and will start shooting probably in a day or two. I am very excited." Paridhi Sharma Birthday: From Getting Picked Out of 7000 Girls For Jodha Akbar To Being Called Aishwarya Rai of The Small Screen, Here Are Some Facts About The TV Starlet.

When quizzed about choosing the Mythological genre for her television comeback, Paridhi went on to reveal, "As an actor one should be open to all kinds of roles. Personally, I am in awe of the mythological/historical genre and I like it very much. To top it all I have huge respect and love for Goddess Vaishnodevi. I feel privileged to bag this role."

The other actresses that were reportedly finalised for this role were Tejasswi Prakash, Shrenu Parikh, Niyati Fatnani and Rubina Dilaik. A few days back, Rubina had refuted rumours of the show.

