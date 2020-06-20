Looks like television actress, Puja Banerjee who recently got married to Kunal Verma wants to take a break from work. As if reports are to believed then she has said goodbye to her mythological show on Star Bharat namely Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi — Kahani Mata Rani Ki. In the serial, the actress played the lead role of Vaishno Devi. "I got married recently and wanted to take a break. I really need some time for myself after marriage," Puja said to TOI. The portal also quizzed the actress if coronavirus is the real reason she is quitting the serial, to which she said a 'No'. Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee Look Picture Perfect In Their First Click After Marriage (View Post).

"No, the makers have taken the necessary precautions. That's not the reason why I have quit," she replied. With this news coming in, we wonder which TV actress will step into the shoes of Puja. Earlier to this, Banerjee also has been part of other TV shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Dev, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2014) and Comedy Nights Bachao (2015). Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post).

Talking about Puja's marriage, she and Kunal were supposed to have a grand wedding on April 15. However, due to COVID-19 scenario, they had to cancel the lavish ceremony and got married via the registered way. The couple also had donated their wedding expenses to the ones in need amid the crisis. Stay tuned!

