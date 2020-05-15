Paridhi Sharma Birthday: From Getting Picked Out of 7000 Girls For Jodha Akbar To Being Called Aishwarya Rai of The Small Screen, Here Are Some Facts About The TV Starlet

Paridhi Sharma Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram, File Image)

Actress Paridhi Sharma debuted on television with Tere Mere Sapne and went on to do Ruk Jaana Nahin after that, it was her portrayal of Jodha Bai in Zee TV's Jodha Akbar that got her all the fame and recognition and made her a household name. After hosting Code Red, a crime show on Colors and playing a cameo in another show, Paridhi took a two-year break, only to return to television with Patiala Babes. Baisakhi 2019: Chef Vikas Khanna To Celebrate Vaisakhi With 'Patiala Babes' Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur.

And while the actress has made it to the headlines for her professional work, Paridhi is a relatively private person in real life. However, on the eve of the actress' turning 33, here are some interesting facts about the actress.

Paridhi always had an inclination towards the acting field but she studied marketing and did an MBA to appease her parents who wanted her to get into the corporate world.

Paridhi eventually convinced her parents to let her parents and came to Mumbai to pursue her acting dream and did shows at Prithvi Theater.

Paridhi was picked out by Ekta Kapoor from amongst 7000 girls who had auditioned for the role of Jodha in Ekta Kapoor's Jodha Akbar. Paridhi has won many awards for her portrayal of the Mughal Empire's queen.

After playing Jodha, Paridhi has often been referred to as the Aishwarya Rai of the small screen.

Her love story with husband Tanmay Saxena is a filmy one. Apparently, the two first met at a blood donation drive and it was love at first sight for Tanmay.

But Paridhi was a tough nut to crack. Tanmay has once revealed that close to 800 boys in her college had a crush on Paridhi.

She first rejected Tanmay's proposal, but he did not give up and wrote her a 35-page long letter, which melted her heart.

Paridhi is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who loves dancing and painting in her free time. Happy Birthday, Paridhi!