Popular TV actors Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi, who tied the knot in 2016, are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After nine years of marriage, the couple is reportedly heading for divorce, with sources claiming they have been living apart for several months. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Back Mayank Gandhi’s Short Film on Rural Economic Revolution.

Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi Heading for Divorce – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hunar Hale Drops ‘Gandhi’ Surname Amid Divorce Rumours

According to a report by India Forums, the separation process has already begun. Adding to the speculation, Hunar recently removed her last name "Gandhi" from her Instagram profile, switching back to Hunar Hali. The change didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who quickly began discussing the possible end of their marriage on social media.

Hunar Hale Hires High-Profile Celebrity Lawyer Sana Raees Khan

Fueling rumours further, a Tellychakkar report states that Hunar has hired high-profile celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan, known for representing public figures and for her stint as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17. Neither Hunar nor Mayank has issued an official statement, but the developments have left fans shocked and concerned. In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Hunar had described their relationship as a LAT (Living Apart Together) marriage. She had shared, “We have mastered the art of coexisting from a healthy distance. Ours is a marriage of understanding, not necessarily one of presence. I am happily married to my independence in Mumbai. Mayank’s work takes him all over.” The actress also explained that both she and Mayank are career-driven and prefer keeping their personal lives away from social media. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya To Get Divorced After 9 Years of Marriage? ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Breaks Silence on Speculations.

Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi Stay Silent on Divorce Rumours

Hunar Hale is known for her roles in popular shows like Patiala Babes, Ek Boond Ishq and Chhal Sheh Aur Maat. Mayank Gandhi first rose to fame after winning MTV Splitsvilla 7 and later appeared in TV dramas such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. For now, fans are left waiting for confirmation, but the couple’s silence suggests they may be choosing to handle the matter privately.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).