While most television shows are all set to get back to work after a break of almost 3 months, Star Bharat’s mythological show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki makers are busy scouting for a lead face for their show and resume shooting, after Puja Banerjee, who played the titular role in the show has quit, citing wanting to take a break and enjoy her newly married status with hubby Kunal Verma. Puja Banerjee Quits Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi Show, Says ‘I Really Need Some Time for Myself After Marriage’.

Puja had told a leading portal, "Yes, it is true I have quit the show. As an ardent follower of the Goddess, I had never imagined having played this character. But you never know what turn life takes. I needed a break from my work where I wanted to spend more time with my family in this new phase of my life." Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Tie The Knot, Pledge To Donate The Money They Were Going To Spend on the Wedding to the Needy (View Post).

Soon followed news of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik having bagged the titular role on the show. It was reported that Rubina had come on board and even signed on the dotted like to replace Puja. However, Rubina has refuted the news. She told ETimes TV, "No, that's not true. I am not doing the show." Shweta Tripathi, Dipika Kakar, Rubina Dilaik – 7 Celebrities Who Tied the Knot in 2018 and Left Us Awestruck With Their Stunning Weddings!.

After Puja’s exit, apart from Rubina’s, other names being considered for the show by the makers were that of Shrenu Parikh, Tejasswi Prakash and Niyati Fatnani. Well, that’s some sad news for fans of Rubina, who wanted her to return to television screens ASAP!!

