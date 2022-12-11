Actor and host Abhilash Thapliyal, who is currently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's series Faadu, talked about playing an alcoholic and how he was given a bottle of glycerine for his role for the SonyLIV project. The Aspirants actor is playing the character of a poor drunkard Roxy in the web series. Faadu A Love Story Review: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Obsession With Male Protagonist's Overconfidence Dulls Viewing Experience in Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher's SonyLIV Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actor is known for doing films like Dil Juunglee starring Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu and shows like Entertainment Ki Raat and Comedy Circus. He appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as a special guest along with the team of the web series, including Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. TVF Aspirants' SK Sir, Abhilash Thapliyal, Reveals His Eight Minute Monologue In The First Episode Was Not A Part Of The Script (LatestLY Exclusive).

During a conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, when asked if he was given a bottle of alcohol by the producers, he replied: "Yes, I did get a bottle, but that was of glycerin not alcohol." Pavail Gulati jokingly added about how Abhilash had a separate budget for glycerin as he never entered the set without glycerin.

Abhilash continued: "My character is an alcoholic but on the other hand, I am a teetotaller. And Ashwiny ma'am was very precise about how the character looked, so I made it a point to personify the look on screen. My character looks very tanned and shabby, he drinks a lot, so even before the wine shop opens, he is waiting at the gate. His eyes have a slight shine so to get that, I used glycerine."

While complimenting him, co-star Saiyami shared: "Abhilash plays the role of an alcoholic so whenever we used to sit in Pavail's vanity, people on set would not recognise him and would try to throw him out thinking he is some random man, his look was that realistic." The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).