TVF's Aspirants is a rage now. The Viral Fever has a unique way of understanding the pulse of its audience. Keeping it rooted and close to reality, they manage to deliver on their promise nearly every time. Aspirants is one such series that is making people talk about it a lot. The actor who plays Shwet Ketu, once an aspirant now a UPSC tutor, Abhilash Thapliyal is getting a lot of attention for his superb performance. Now famous as SK Sir, Thapliyal's eight-minute monologue in the first episode is a pure delight and also viral video. Dhaaga Song From TVF’s Aspirants Reminds Twitterati Of Yeh Meri Family But They Aren’t Complaining

The scene in question is the one where SK is talking about how one can crack the oldest competitive exam in India - UPSC. But do you know that scene was not even in the script? Thapliyal tells LatestLY, "It wasn't part of the script. It was included much later. In fact, it was one of the three scenes that I was given during auditions. I had memorised the lines at that point itself."

If you are wondering which is this scene from the show, check it out here...

Thapliyal explains that when they started discussing where is SK coming from, what's his ethnicity. It was three-four pages long and he delivered it in one take. "We arrived at a conclusion that SK would be from Bihar whose diction is getting better after living in Delhi but he still carries the accent. He has his own insecurities. His own experiences that he shares with his students," Thapliyal says. TVF’s Panchayat Season One: 5 Reasons Why You Should Be Checking Out Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav’s Amazon Prime Show During Lockdown

What we loved about this scene were SK's mannerisms. The way he stood, the way he spoke to his students, the conversations, the wisecracks and the famous 'First deserve, then desire.'

TVF's Aspirants is streaming on YouTube for free.

