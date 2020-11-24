The "Kaata Laga" girl Shefali Jariwala has always had her fashion game on point. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant knows how to carry any outfit like a boss and always looks glamours in it. The actress is often papped in the city as well and she never fails to impress the audience with her casual sartorial choices. Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala Teams Up With Mika Singh For the Remake of a Hit Bollywood Song From the 90s.

Shefali has been very wise with the selections that she makes when it comes to styling her clothes. From the looks of it, we think the actress enjoys to wear bright colours and has an amazing ethnic wear collection as well. Today as the actress celebrates her 38th birthday, we decided to dig into her wardrobe and list down 5 must-have from her closet!

So here is a list of 5 outfits that you ought to steal from the birthday girl:

Shefali Jariwala in a Golden Three Piece Set

Shefali recently posted a picture wearing a golden lehenga and looked stunning it. It was a Bagaan print three-piece set by Juhi Bengani with exquisite work on it. The bright coloured flowers and other minute details made the outfit stand apart. She paired the look with a dewy makeup look, minimal jewellery and left her hair down.

Shefali Jariwala in a Black Dress

While we often see Shefali wear radiant colours, the actress knows how to carry dark coloured outfits like a boss lady as well. She wore a black dress for one of her outings and as usual stole everyone's heart with her fashion sense. The dress was a body con dress with mesh balloon sleeves that was fitting her perfectly. She paired it with nude makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail to finish the look. Shefali Jariwala To Replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain?

Shefali Jariwala in a Brown Maxi Dress

Shefali opted for a brown dress for one of her lockdown shooting sessions and the fashion fanatics were in awe of how gracefully she carried this casual look. The outfit by Bunaai was a sleeveless maxi dress that Shefali paired with minimal makeup. She added chunky jewellery to enhance her look and let her hair open to complete the look.

Shefali Jariwala in a Crop Top and Printed Pants

Shefali understands power dressing and this look is a proof of it. The actress paired a cream coloured crop top with a pair of printed floral pants and nailed the look. As usual, she went for a nude, dewy makeup look with this outfit and let her hair down in a messy hairdo.

Shefali Jariwala in an Orange Saree

Shefali's love for bright colour is very prominently shown in this picture. She opted for an orange organza saree by Prints By Radhika and gave it her own trendy twist. She draped the saree in a very stylish manner, making it look beyond glamourous. She went for smokey eyes, pink lips, matt base for her makeup and tied her hair in a loose bun with tresses falling on her face.

So these were some of Shefali Jariwala's outfits that we think are a must-have. With this, here's wishing the gorgeous lady a very happy 38th birthday.

