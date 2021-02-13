Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are one of the cutest couples and fans love when they make public appearances. The duo met during Bigg Boss 13 and have been in a relationship since then. There have been rumours going around about their marriage plans, but the beauty has clarified that they are in no haste about such a big decision. She stated, “Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time,” reports HT. In an interview with a leading portal, Himanshi has talked about her work, relationship with Asim and plans on Valentine’s Day. After Himanshi Khurana, Beau Asim Riaz Also Posts a Cryptic Post Talking About Trust in a Relationship.

When Himanshi Khurana was asked if she has plans on Valentine’s Day with Asim Riaz, she told ETimes, “There is nothing interesting as such, I mean as I said earlier that you don’t need a day to love someone everyday with that special person is special and precious. Nevertheless we will be busy with our shoots as work comes first and work will always be our first love. I will be busy on that day. I will be shooting for my projects so won’t be able to celebrate the day as such but it’ll be good to check out the social media buzz of it.”

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have managed to set major couple goals. Fans are also looking forward to see him together doing projects. We wish the couple a great Valentine’s Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).