Things seem to be not going well between Bigg Boss 13's lovebirds Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. Himanshi has been posting cryptic messages on social media for quite some time and this has left the fans thinking about what is going between the two. Through her Instagram stories, Himanshi hinted how Asim became her priority while he only has been thinking about himself and that has been hurting her a lot. Days after her post, Asim too has posted a cryptic message on social media. Have Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Called It Quits? Punjabi Actress' Latest Tweet Gets All AsiManshi Fans Worried.

Talking about trust, Asim Riaz's tweet talked about how one should trust someone if they are willing to accept the risk rather than trusting someone because it is safe and certain. Fans have been going crazy thinking if things are rocky between the two and made sure their beloved actor feels fine about the situation. His fans commented on his post with positive messages for him praying for him to find the strength to fight whatever he is going through.

Trust because you are willing to accept the risk, not because it’s safe or certain.— Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) January 6, 2021

Himanshi has posted a story with a message that talked about differences in love. It read, "Use mujhse zada apne app se pyaar tha, Or mujhe khud se zada usse pyaar tha. Soch hi alag thi. (He loved himself more than me and I loved him more than myself. Our thinking is only different.)” The story showed a background of buildings and trees which shows that Himanshi's only purpose to post the story was for her fans to see the message. No Breakup! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Are Still A Couple, Confirms The Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up.

While the couple might be going through a rough patch, their fans are sure they will sail through it. Himanshi had earlier talked about their wedding plans as well and revealed, "Pehle logon ko hamare relationship pe shaq tha, ab yeh sab bol rahe hain. We’re in no hurry. We’re right now concentrating on our work and being there for each other. Hamari communities aur religion alag hain. Our families are happy for us, but a relationship needs time.” Now, we can only wait to see how their relationship turns out in the future.

