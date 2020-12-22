Hina Khan is all set to mesmerise her fans by once again turning into Akshara. Yes, you heard that right! It is at Star Parivaar Welcome Karega 2021, Hina will be seen reprising her iconic role from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress shared a reel on her Instagram which sees her in a pink lehenga-choli combo making a grand entry on the New Year special show. It is Star Plus’ YRKKH which introduced Hina to the world of glitz and glam. In the daily soap, her journey from a coy daughter to a daring mother was portrayed extremely well which still is fresh in the mind of the audiences. And finally, Akshara is back. Hina Khan Relives Being 'Akshara', Stuns In Her Marvelous Ethnic Get Up.

Television’s favourite bahu will burn the stage with her scintillating performances. Reports suggest she will be seen dancing on ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’, ‘Kamariya’, and ‘O Saki Saki’. Surely, it’ll be the moment to cherish. While sharing the video Hina wrote, “This was so so special and overwhelming.. It was so so hard to hide the emotions swirling inside my heart.” Hina in the clip can be seen entering on YRKKH’s title track. Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Acting Journey, Recalls Lying to Parents About Moving to Mumbai.

Check Out Hina Khan’s Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Apart from Akshara, Hina will also be seen adding some spice and everything nice by flaunting her Komo swag from Kasauli Zindagi Kay 2. This sounds so fun, Hina will ultimately turn into Akshara and then Konnilka. It can’t get better than this. How excited are you? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

