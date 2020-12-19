Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share new pictures from her traditional avatar. While we have missed seeing Akshara on the small screen, Hina took us back in time by relishing her good old avatar and mesmerising us with her flawless beauty. Hina's new pictures come in days after her recent Maldives trip where she had a whale of a time. From posing on the exotic beaches to slipping into her bikinis, Hina made the most of her beach vacay. Hina Khan is Dropping Some Major Style Bombs on Us with Her Recent Fashion Outing for Bigg Boss 14 (View Pics).

Coming to Hina's new pictures, she flaunted her traditional side by posing in her pink and white lehenga set. Hina was decked up in an ethnic ensemble by Ken Ferns and her pink blouse when paired with a white lehenga looked stunning together. She further accessorised her look by picking a choker necklace and a 'maagtika' to go with. Soft curls, pink cheeks, well-defined brows and pink lips completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mouni Roy - Whose Idea of Monochrome Fashion Gets Your Vote?

Hina Khan in Ken Ferns

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's new set of pictures have made us fall in love with her all over again. Ditching her otherwise sexy image and giving it some rest, Hina's traditional decko wooed our hearts and boggled our minds. Here's looking forward to more such stunning clicks.

