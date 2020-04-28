Homeland Series Finale: Fans Love the Twisted Ending to Claire Danes's Show (Read Tweets)

Homeland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular TV series, Homeland, ended its glorious run after 8 seasons last night. The series featuring Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison was popular globally. So, of course, tweets about the end of the era are coming in from all corners of the world. Many tweets are aimed at the twist that laced the finale upping it to perfection. But don't worry, we are only including spoiler-free tweets as we discuss what the fans are saying about the ending on the internet. The majority is impressed by the end. C'mon that's no spoiler. Claire Danes: ‘I Don’t Feel like an Authority on Politics in General at Large’.

In the testing times where awful endings like Game of Thrones and HIMYM exist, series finales could be exhausting. But, thankfully, Homeland is loyal to its fanbase as much as it is dedicated to telling the story it set out to tell.

Check Out Some Reactions To Homeland Finale Here:

I'm sad it has ended yet so satisfied with how it has ended. Best show eveeer #Homeland pic.twitter.com/MKb1YonvNz — joie (@joyfuh) April 27, 2020

Tears Were Shed

Cried at the Homeland finale. Noone will ever beat Carrie and Saul. Best show/ending ever. Can't believe it's all over. 😭 #Homeland #HomelandFinale pic.twitter.com/lBtxWlIn6Y — 🌹 (@emmazip92) April 27, 2020

Well Done

Well done #Homeland . Great finale to one of the best shows on TV. pic.twitter.com/1ffbqmCVIq — Sonny (@Sonny_Atwal) April 28, 2020

Finale Is So Homeland

The #Homeland series finale is so god damn Homeland. Gonna miss that show so much. pic.twitter.com/HNSkufxQP4 — Chloe Tejada (@ChloeTheTejada) April 28, 2020

"EXCELLENT"

A series finale is a nearly impossible thing but damn, the Homeland finale was excellent. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 27, 2020

Great Way To End

Just watched the last ever episode of Homeland. What a great way to end an amazing tv show!! #Homeland — Mr G (@MrGee164) April 28, 2020

Brave Plot Twist

#Homeland ended its run last night with a final plot twist so fitting and brave and well-thought-out, it made sitting through that underwhelming final season worth the effort. Finally, it all made sense. Can’t believe it’s over now. Farewell, Mathison. pic.twitter.com/QXUH7Mlf3D — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) April 28, 2020

Bittersweet

Just finished season 8 @SHO_Homeland was superb...loved the ending...bittersweet since hv enjoyed the ride every year #Homeland https://t.co/mgWETHxdLB — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) April 28, 2020

That's What We Expected From Game Of Thrones

Wow just finished #Homeland - that was the type of Series finale we all expected from #GOT sooooo good. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 What am I going to do on Sundays without Carrie and Saul? 🥺 — Aliya Jasmine (@aliyajasmine) April 28, 2020

Finale Ties The Series Together

I’ve had 24 hours to digest the #HomelandFinale and have to say the finale (and entire series) may be my favorite ever! They did an incredible job of tying entire series together. @SHO_Homeland #homeland — Johnny 1045 (@Radio1045Johnny) April 28, 2020

One Of The Best Finales

Did anyone catch the finale of #Homeland last night? One of the best series finales EVER. So satisfying. — Dan Ponce (@DanPonceTV) April 27, 2020

Homeland's showrunner Alex Gansa spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the finale. "All of us are happy with where we ended the show and the series," he said. "Another chapter doesn’t feel necessary at the moment. But who knows what’s going to happen. Who knows what Claire and Mandy want to do. Who knows what Howard wants to do. We don’t know what that looks like. For now, it feels like closure." Homeland will be missed. But pretty sure people will move on to finding the next big TV series.