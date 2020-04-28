Homeland Series Finale: Fans Love the Twisted Ending to Claire Danes's Show (Read Tweets)
Popular TV series, Homeland, ended its glorious run after 8 seasons last night. The series featuring Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison was popular globally. So, of course, tweets about the end of the era are coming in from all corners of the world. Many tweets are aimed at the twist that laced the finale upping it to perfection. But don't worry, we are only including spoiler-free tweets as we discuss what the fans are saying about the ending on the internet. The majority is impressed by the end. C'mon that's no spoiler. Claire Danes: ‘I Don’t Feel like an Authority on Politics in General at Large’.

In the testing times where awful endings like Game of Thrones and HIMYM exist, series finales could be exhausting. But, thankfully, Homeland is loyal to its fanbase as much as it is dedicated to telling the story it set out to tell.

 Homeland's showrunner Alex Gansa spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the finale. "All of us are happy with where we ended the show and the series," he said.  "Another chapter doesn’t feel necessary at the moment. But who knows what’s going to happen. Who knows what Claire and Mandy want to do. Who knows what Howard wants to do. We don’t know what that looks like. For now, it feels like closure." Homeland will be missed. But pretty sure people will move on to finding the next big TV series.