New Delhi, March 20: The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have introduced significant changes to the H-1B visa program, starting Thursday. These modifications impact both employers and skilled foreign workers, particularly Indians, who make up over 70% of H-1B recipients.

The new H-1B selection process replaces the previous system, preventing multiple employers from applying for the same candidate. This change ensures a fairer system where all applicants have an equal chance of selection, regardless of how many employers submit applications for them.

Key Changes in the H-1B Program

Deletion of Old Records in FLAG System

The Foreign Labor Access Gateway (FLAG), which allows US employers to hire nonimmigrant workers, will start deleting records older than five years. Employers were advised to download old applications, as all temporary labor condition applications will be eliminated.

New Application Process and Fee Hike

A new H-1B application system will prevent multiple employers from submitting applications for the same individual.

The registration fee will increase from $10 to $215 per entry, significantly raising costs for employers.

Electronic registration will now be required before submitting an H-1B petition, streamlining the process.

Implications for Employers and Applicants

Fairer Selection Process

The new system ensures that each applicant has an equal chance of being selected, preventing large corporations from manipulating the lottery by submitting multiple applications for the same candidate.

Higher Costs for Employers

With the increased registration fee, businesses will need to carefully select their sponsored candidates, leading to more strategic hiring decisions.

More Efficient Processing

By prioritising electronic registrations, USCIS aims to reduce paperwork and speed up processing, making the system more transparent and efficient.

These changes mark a significant shift in US immigration policy, aligning with Trump’s focus on skilled workers while increasing regulatory oversight.

