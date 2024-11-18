Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for playing India's first superhero, Shaktimaan, will soon return with his iconic character. Shaktimaan, which aired on DD National from 1997 to 2005, became a favourite among fans for its engaging story and vibrant action sequences. And, oh, who could forget the iconic background music? However, lately, the 66-year-old's reputation hasn't kept up with the gentlemanly image his character possesses. A recent video of Mukesh Khanna blasting out at the paparazzi during a press conference has gone viral on social media. ‘Shaktimaan Kaun Banega, Woh Main Decide Karunga’, Declares Mukesh Khanna Amid Rumours of Ranveer Singh Taking Over the Iconic Superhero Role (Watch Video).

Mukesh Khanna Blasts at Paps During ‘Shaktimaan’ Press Conference

While answering questions from the media at a press conference, Mukesh Khanna pointed at someone from the back and yelled at him for not maintaining silence. We could hear him saying, "Are ek second ruk jao, kyuon bolte ho aap log? Oye, kaun bol raha hai wahan? Aap log kitne bhi senior ho, just keep quiet. Aapne mujhe bulaya hai bolne ke lie, sunte kyon nahi fir? Jo baat karni hai, bahar jake karo" (Please wait for a second, why are you guys speaking? Who's the one speaking there? No matter how senior you are, you need to keep your mouth shut. If you have called me to speak, why don't you hear me out?).

Mukesh Khanna at ‘Shaktimaan’ Press Conference

The clip has gone viral online, and netizens have shared nasty reactions to it. The majority of the users called him "Jaya Bachchan, male version", while the others compared Mukesh Khanna, aka Shaktimaan's behaviour, with the unpredictable superhero, Homelander, from Prime Video's The Boys. The users wrote, "Indian Homelander".

A User Calls Him ‘Male Version of Jaya Bachchan’

‘Ashaktimaan’!

Is He the ‘Indian Homelander’ IRL?

Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan first aired on Doordarshan in 1997 in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast that included Kitu Gidwani, Surendra Pal and Tom Alter. The show completed a glorious 450 episodes in a span of eight years. Are you excited for its return?

