Hum Paanch Returns To Television: Here's The Schedule and Telecast Time For Ekta Kapoor's Iconic Comedy Show

Hum Paanch To Re-Air (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

Ekta Kapoor debuted onto the television scene in 1995 with a couple of shows. But our favourite one turned out to be Hum Paanch. A family comedy show revolving around a father with five daughters and how his life becomes troublesome due to the girls ran from 1995 to 1999, achieving cult status and also becoming one of the most loved comedy shows of all times. The show saw a reboot in 2005 titled Hum Paanch Phir Se and ran for a year. World Television Day 2019: Iconic Shows On Indian Television That Will Never Get Old.

And in wake of the COVID-19 lockdown that in all probability, might extend further than 21 days, Zee TV has decided to re-air the sitcom that was loved and appreciated by the audience of all age groups. Qubool Hai Schedule And Telecast Time: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Hit Show Returns to Zee TV.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch Hum Paanch

Hum Paanch will begin airing from April 13, 2020, at 12 pm. Dance India Dance 2 will air from April 12 2020, on Sundays at 12 pm.

Ironically, back in March, Hum Paanch completed 25 years. Hum Paanch and Dance India Dance 2 will join the long list of Zee TV show like Qubool Hai, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and other Zee 5 web series' Baarish, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai , that have been airing on the channel to fill in for vacant timeslots.