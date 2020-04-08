Qubool Hai Schedule And Telecast Time: Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Hit Show Returns to Zee TV

Qubool Hai Back on Zee TV (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Surbhi Jyoti's debut was a big deal, considering a debutant got the chance to work with Karan Singh Grover, the television hunk on every girl's mind. Qubool Hai, produced by Gul Khan, was a runaway hit with the masses, all thanks to the chemistry that Surbhi as the bubbly Zoya Farooqui and Karan as the no-nonsense businessman Asad Ahmed Khan shared. While the show indeed started with Surbhi and Karan as the leads, he was later replaced by Raqesh Bapat. Qubool Hai Actress Additi Gupta Ties the Knot With Beau Kabir Chopra – View Pics and Videos.

The show ran for four years with Surbhi playing her own daughters, with the Karanvir Bohra stepping in as the male lead after the generation gap.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch Qubool Hai

The show began airing on April 7, 2020 and for those viewers who missed the first episode, they can watch the show on Zee TV itself, at 8 pm. Qubool Hai will air from Monday to Friday. http://Coronavirus Lockdown: With Shooting Halted, Channels To Put Their OTT Shows On TV (Details Inside)

Check Out The Channel's Announcement Below:

Along with Qubool Hai, the channel will also air Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in the 6:30 pm slot and some more of its Zee5 shows like Baarish, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai among others.