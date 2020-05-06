Hundred Season 2: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru’s Hotstar Series Will Have a Second Season

Hundred Trailer Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Lara Dutta's comedy-action web series "Hundred" will be back with another season. Actor Makarand Deshpande has revealed that the makers are working on season two of the series, which marked the digital debut of Lara and "Sairat" actress Rinku Rajguru. "It was a cameo in the first season, but the second season is going to happen. That's what they (the makers) have told me, and I am excited about it," Makarand told IANS. In the show, Makrand essays the role of an underhanded businessman called Sattu uncle. Hundred: Karan Wahi Reveals He Took Raftaar’s Inputs to Prep Up for His Role in Hotstar Series.

Asked about how his role will grow in the second season, the actor said: "Because he is emotionally connected to Rinku's character. Her character is hurt thinking that maybe Sattu uncle is unwell because of her. The character is going to come up. I feel he is an integral part of the storyline now." The show is about a terminally ill girl looking for thrills, who is hired to be an undercover agent by an ambitious female cop looking for a promotion. It tells their story as they get together to accomplish their own goal in 100 days. Hundred Review: Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru Bring Their Ace Game in This Hotstar Specials Series.

In the series, Lara is seen as ACP Saumya Shukla, and Rinku is seen as the terminally ill girl. The show chronicles the misadventures of two women with opposite personalities, and is set against the backdrop of Mumbai, its chawls and gangs. For the show, Makrand chopped off his curly hair. Talking about the response, he said: "People are not recognising me, and sending me my pictures asking ‘Is that you?'. I looked at my character as a businessman, and that's why the clean and neat look."

The show is co-directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. The cast includes names like Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, and Arun Nalawde. The eight-episode series launched on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 25.