Mumbai, October 3: JioHotstar is gearing up for another exciting series, "Pitch to Get Rich". Backed by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, the show will see Bollywood bigwigs Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora as judges, mentors, and investors. They will be joined by leading business tycoons of the country, such as Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.

"Pitch to Get Rich" will serve as the primary platform where India’s entertainment icons and industry leaders come together to champion fashion entrepreneurship. In an attempt to reshape India’s fashion landscape, the show enjoys a massive ₹40 crore investment pool. In a unique format, "Pitch to Get Rich" will feature 14 carefully chosen founders as they showcase their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship. Karan Johar and Malaika Arora Tease Mysterious Collaboration With ‘Kaching Kaching’ Promo (Watch Video).

Dropping the initial glimpse of the show on social media, the makers wrote, "When fashion founders Pitch To Get Rich, kaching-kaching is inevitable! Hotstar Specials, Pitch To Get Rich streaming from 20th October only on JioHotstar! (sic)" Shedding light on the show, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharmatic Entertainment, said, "At Dharmatic, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. With Pitch to Get Rich, we are telling India’s most exciting story yet ; the story of entrepreneurs who dare to dream and build. This series is not just entertainment, it’s a catalyst that brings fashion, business, and innovation together, showcasing how Indian creativity can thrive on a global stage.” Akshay Kumar Clarifies AI-Generated Videos Showing Him as Maharishi Valmiki, Calls Them Fake (View Post).

Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, added, ”Pitch to Get Rich is about championing ‘Make in India’ and giving real business opportunities to fashion talent. But beyond the investments, it’s also fashionable, competitive, and packed with entertainment. Partnering with JioHotstar the show will reach a diverse audience, inspiring fashion entrepreneurs nationwide.” "Pitch to Get Rich" is slated to premiere exclusively on Jio Hotstar on October 20th this year.

