Hussain Kuwajerwala Shares Experience of Shooting ‘Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein with Alia’ from Home

Hussain Kuwajerwala (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala recently shot an episode of the TV show "Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein… with Alia" at home, and he found it very "exciting". "It was fun to take over the functions of a cameraman, DOP and the sound team all by myself. Shooting for the first time in this new normal was a good learning (experience) and at the same time an exciting experience. Taking care of all the details without the crew for help was extremely challenging -- things like finding the right lighting, the ideal angle and also handling the camera. Since all the artistes shot the episode from their own homes, we all relied on cues given to us through a zoom call," Hussain said. Anand Sagar’s Ramayan: Here’s Why Debina Bonnerjee Cried Her Heart Out During Shooting For The Show!

Dev Joshi, who is also part of the show, shared how the actors coordinated over video call. "I have been missing being in front of the camera for a long time now and this was a new opportunity for me to be a part of. All the artistes connect over a video call where we are given cues for our lines by the team, we also ensured that we have fun while recording. Shooting at home gave me a chance where even my family got involved in helping me roll the camera or manage the setting. Kaali Season 2: Chandan Roy Sanyal Opens Up on How Challenging It Was to Shoot on Wheelchair Throughout.

So, this is another addition to my dearest memories of shoot life, which I shared with my family. This was the most unusual way of shooting as we could see our co-actors doing their household chores while waiting for their cue. This experience was not only great for me but for my family as well," Dev said. "Kuch Smiles Ho Jayein… with Alia" currently airs on Sony SAB.